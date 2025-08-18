After the floods, Wairoa’s second major flooding event in as many years after Cyclone Gabrielle, the Government contributed $70 million to the town’s flood protection.

The plan, which includes a floodway through a stretch of land including homes, Māori whenua and general land, was approved by ministers in March 2025.

However, further cultural assessment activity is ongoing to ensure the proposed flood mitigation solution can protect marae and other cultural taonga.

“We have to make sure we take our community with us,” Panere said.

“We have to move on the spillway decision with input from a combination of experts, community leaders and youth.

“The younger people are the ones that are going to take over and we don’t want to leave a mess.”

She joins incumbent Mayor Craig Little, current Deputy Mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare, and Camden Gaskin in the race to to be mayor of the Wairoa District Council.

Panere said another big focus for her, if elected, was rates.

“People are upset about rates. It has a direct effect on everyone,” Panere said.

“I would be looking at ways to keep any increases to a bare minimum. Council also has to be transparent and make sure ratepayers know exactly what their rates are being spent on.”

Heavily involved in the community, Panere says she is not afraid to use her voice.

She has sat on school boards, taught Māori in schools, has represented Ngāti Kahungunu as a trustee on two national boards, Te Paepae Matua and currently the Te Kāhui Tāwharautanga ō ngā Rongoā.

“Through these opportunities and many others, I have developed leadership skills.”

Panere would also focus on ensuring that the town has an excellent civil defence and emergency plan.

She is also one of eight candidates standing for councillor in Wairoa’s Māori Ward.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.