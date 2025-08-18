Advertisement
Kurawari Panere, the fourth candidate in Wairoa mayoral race, focuses on flooding recovery and rates

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Wairoa mayoral candidate Kurawari Panere says keeping rate rises to a bare minimum is one of the first things she will focus on if elected.

Wairoa mayoral candidate Kurawari Panere’s home was affected in the town’s 2024 floods.

She has watched the response of local authorities closely and is now throwing her hat in the ring for the top role, saying “bravery and courage” is needed to stop it happening again.

Panere, a

