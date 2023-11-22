Champion Calf - Eve Sowry with Lila and Reserve Champion Calf - Harry Leggett with Luna.

For a school due to hold its 140 year anniversary in 2024, keeping with tradition is a priority.

Kumeroa School children held their annual pet day on a blustery spring day last month with members of the community, the young and not so young, coming together to share in the joys of having animals at home.

Quinn Anderson with Nibbles (Champion Lamb).

Rocket (calf) and Flynn McPeak winners of the Dress up your Pet section.

Alongside the traditional champion calf, lamb and canine sections children could submit entries for the best scarecrow, rock painting, iced biscuit, flower arrangement or nature photography.

Principal Sarah Hearn says the day is about teaching our children both care and creativity. “It takes patience and dedication to work with animals and natural materials so the children learn a lot about themselves and the natural world by engaging with these activities”.

Fastest Drinking Lambs entrants, teacher Jill Weggery (Little Bo Peep) with Levi Aguilar with class lamb Oreo and James Bigham with Vanilla (winner of the fastest drinking lamb, right).

Highlights of the day included Tui class teacher Jill Weggery dressed as Little Bo Peep leading class lamb Oreo in his Oreo costume, the wide array of pre-school rock art, Jude and Anthea with the Property Brokers sausage sizzle, and of course selecting our champions and reserve champions.

Results:

Champion Calf - Eve Sowry with Lila

Reserve Champion Calf - Harry Leggett with Luna

Champion Lamb - Quinn Anderson with Nibbles

Reserve Champion Lamb - Jaxon Hollis with Bud

Champion Dog - Monty Exeter with Luna

Reserve Champion Dog - Maci Exeter with Bo

Fastest Drinking Lamb - James Bighim with Vanilla

Best dressed Pet - Flynn McPeak with his calf Rocket



