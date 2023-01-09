Waipawa 11-year-old Maja Mason with the Christmas card she designed for the prime minister.

A Christmas card designed by an 11-year-old Waipawa schoolgirl winged its way around the world in December, one of five designs chosen by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her official 2022 Christmas cards.

Meja Mason, a pupil at Waipawa School, was alerted to the annual competition by her Grandma Tebay who, knowing of Meja’s passion for drawing, thought she would enjoy the challenge.

Each year, the prime minister asks school-aged children across the country to submit their Christmas-themed artworks. These can be a Christmas tree, a Kiwi beach scene - anything that shows what Christmas means to them and their family.

The top entries are produced as the Prime Minister’s official Christmas cards and sent to heads of state and dignitaries worldwide.

The Christmas card designed by Waipawa schoolgirl Meja Mason for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“I was surprised to be one of the five finalists, as there were hundreds of entries,” Meja says.

“I am so glad that Grandma Tebay sent me the competition idea. We go camping most years at Christmastime, so I knew that is what I would draw, and I drew kiwi instead of people so it included all New Zealanders. It was fun to draw and I am pleased with the outcome.”

As part of the prize, Meja was sent her own official Christmas card by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.