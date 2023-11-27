Hawke's Bay co-ordinator Nancye Rewi with a food parcel.

The Kindness Collective will open the first Christmas Joy Store in Hawke’s Bay this year in support of those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The organisation is a New Zealand charity that works to connect children and families with the things they need and had previously opened a store only in Auckland.

The Hawke’s Bay store will be open from December 4 to December 23, and much like Santa Claus, its organisers wish it to remain hidden.

The store location will be kept secret and will be visited on an invitation-only basis by families who receive an email or phone call from the collective.

Co-ordinator Nancye Rewi said the store will offer a chance for parents to bring happiness to their children on Christmas Day and reduce the financial pressures that come with this time of year.

“Our store is amazing, I can’t wait to welcome all our families through the door and get to share their experience of shopping for gifts.”

Rewi said the store has a point of difference in that each family will be given a VIP experience while selecting three toys and receive a kai box, all for free.

“We want every kid to open a present on Christmas morning,” she said.

Founder and chief executive Sarah Page said Hawke’s Bay has faced a tough year and Joy Store staff want to bring some Christmas magic to the region.

“Every child deserves a magical Christmas, and every parent or caregiver deserves to be able to provide that for their tamariki,” she said.

Toy donations can be made at the Hastings Mitre 10 and money can be donated at kindness.org.nz.





