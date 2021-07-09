Kids CAN in the school holidays

Joan Mouatt shows off one of her masterpieces.

School holidays have arrived and, as always, CAN is the place to be for children's creative workshops and inspiration, especially when it's too chilly for outside activities.

Pre-booking guarantees a place on the workshops, so call CAN on 06 835 9448 or check online www.thecan.co.nz to see what's available.

Next week, join expert Ngaio Blackwood to learn basic embroidery techniques at CAN with separate children's classes on Tuesday, July 20 for 5+ years, and an afternoon class for 8+ years. There's also an exciting new class for teens using embroidery to embellish and customise a piece of your clothing. Popular items to bring are denim jackets, jeans or hats. This fun class will run from 11am–3pm on Thursday, July 22. The cost is $40 with yummy snacks included. Book your place by contacting bookings@thecan.co.nz or call 06 835 9448.

If painting ceramics is something you and your child would like to try, don't miss the "Paint Your Own Pottery Classes" for kids next week at CAN. Decorate a ceramic cat, penguin, mug, plate and more for three days only; 10am–3pm on Monday 19, Wednesday 21 and Friday, July 23. No artistic skill is necessary, and the workshop price includes paint, glazing and firing. Workshops take about one hour and start at $15. Please contact Simone directly to book your place: 021 110 7922.

Midwinter Masterpieces is an exhibition by the CAN group of painters that meet every Tuesday, tutored by Helen Dynes.

This year, the artists have been inspired by the Old Masters. Interpretive paintings based on well-known works will be on show, including pieces inspired by Mondrian, Monet, Van Gogh, Whistler, Picasso, O'Keefe, Chagall, Vermeer and Mucha, to name a few.

This lovely exhibition offers many works for sale, some by silent auction with 50 per cent of all sales donated to CAN, a registered charity, and the group's creative meeting space and "home". On display in the Main Gallery until Thursday, July 22.

In the foyer for the month of July, enjoy new paintings by Kim Cleverton in "Clouds, Skies and Other Things" and Erice Fairbrother's drawings and prints in her micro-exhibition "Life Lines". In the Small Gallery you will discover a fascinating collection of antique handwritten mortgage documents, some dating back to the 17th century with their original wax seals. The collection was put together by local Margaret Jaffe, who is proud to put them on display for the public to see. They are definitely worth a look, the craftsmanship of the dipped pen on vellum is a sight to behold.

Save the date for the CAN "Mid-Winter Makers Market Late Night Shopping Event", on Friday July 23, 5-7pm. Light refreshments will be served. Be one of the first in to have your pick of the market at this exciting event. CAN is encouraging visitors to BUY LOCAL, and come and see the rich treasure of affordable goodies that are made right on your doorstep by artists in Hawke's Bay.

The market will take place in CAN's beautiful Main Gallery, open seven days a week from Friday, July 23–August 5. All welcome, and entry is free!

Lastly, did you know that CAN has recently formed a collaboration with Keirunga Creative Hub in Havelock North?

We will be running our established and popular CAN workshops there, starting in August with Sue Weston's Textile Monoprinting Class on Saturday, August 7. Keirunga Creative Hub is a fabulous facility, and being able to expand our range of workshops and offer them to the Hastings and Havelock North community seems a natural next step.

Information about upcoming Keirunga/CAN classes can be found on the CAN website www.thecan.co.nz. Choose from evening classes in linocut printmaking, textile monoprinting, two embroidery classes with Ngaio Blackwood, and bookbinding. More will be added, as this exciting joint project gains momentum.

We look forward to welcoming you to CAN on your next visit. Ask us about the benefits of becoming a Friend of CAN

■ Lisa Feyen is the general manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Entry is by voluntary donation. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.