Vickie Clark (left) and Patsy Fraser enjoying some bowls during the centenary celebrations at Kia Toa Bowling Club. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Kia Toa Bowling Club in Hastings has celebrated its centenary in style.

The club's centenary was held over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, which included a gathering on Friday night, followed by a centennial roll-up on Saturday, and centennial lunch yesterday .

Members wore art deco fashion for the roll-up and enjoyed some bowls using old-styled bowls.

"The bowls on Saturday went off exceedingly well and the majority of members got dressed up with 1920s-style art deco dress, and we had sets of very old bowls," club president David Harding said.

"No-one could use their modern-day bowls."

He said all the events over the weekend were very well attended and made for a memorable centenary.

He said the club had a proud history and the important thing now was to continue to grow and prosper.

"We are very proud, to think that the club has not merged or amalgamated with anyone else. When we look back and reflect on it I think the club has done exceedingly well," he said.

The club has been based at St Aubyn's St West since 1922.

The vision for the club started with an informal meeting in the Rialto Tearooms a century ago, and within a few short months had resulted in the establishment of the bowling club.