Action between Waipawa and Terrace.

.

School teams from all over Central Hawke's Bay converged on Russell Park on Tuesday for a hard-fought annual Ki-O-Rahi Tournament.

Tournament winners - The Terrace School year 7 and 8

Ki-o-rahi, a traditional Māori game played with teams of seven on a circular field, is a fast-paced sport with a focus on ball skills and teamwork, and it's enjoyed by players and spectators alike.

Tournament MVP Shavarna Taylor, centre, from The Terrace School, Waipukurau.

Terrace Year 7 and 8 team were the winners overall, with Terrace student Shavarna Taylor named as the MVP.