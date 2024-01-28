Tumu Dannevirke manager Matt Thomson with Kevan Todd holding his plaque and prezzy card for 40 years’ service at Dannevirke. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Barry O’Sullivan, son of founder of Tumu Hugh O’Sullivan, says a business is as strong as the staff you have.

“And Toddy is one of the best,” he says of Kevan Todd, who he started working with back in 1984.

Last week Kevan celebrated those 40 years working for Tumu in Dannevirke with a lunchtime barbecue surrounded by workmates, tradies he has done business with and other past associates, receiving a plaque and a gift to reflect his contribution to the company.

Workmates, past and present, tradies current and former and friends came to celebrate with Toddy in a lunchtime barbecue as Kevan shows he can still carry a 4X2. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Kevan says the 40 years are a kind of blur they have gone so fast and he is determined to continue serving in a job he has loved.

Starting straight out of Dannevirke High School as a yard man and truckie delivering supplies out at the Mangatera Tumu base, he says the biggest change in 40 years was the move to its present site opposite Vet Services when Tumu bought out Carter Holt Manawatū in 1988.

Over the years he thoroughly learnt his business, gaining lots of contacts which often remain today, especially among the other Tumu branches and local building companies. This knowledge has become invaluable to both which is reflected in the huge turnout to his barbecue.

All the Hawke’s Bay managers made the visit. His current boss Matt Thomson says he has only been in his job a few months but he already knew Kevan from his contacts as manager of Tumu Masterton and has found his knowledge invaluable.

Matt says Kevan is never afraid to go the extra mile to help a customer or a colleague.

With all this experience and customer service, Kevan has risen through the ranks to be assistant manager. He is responsible for ordering products and managing staff and says the job is demanding but enjoyable.

He says there have been a lot of changes over 40 years including computerised communication for ordering and data collection, technological change in machinery like trucks, forklifts, saws and all the other jobs he started doing manually as a teenager. The racking in the yard is a good example.

Product has changed a bit but timber remains timber although it is all kiln-dried these days.

Government regulations specifying particular wood codes has made the company carry a bigger range of products although having Tumu branches within a couple of hours of road travel helps.

Happily married to Marise, living in the same house with twin sons doing well, Kevan can’t see a reason to change the job he loves.

