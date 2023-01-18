Jenna Allan says gumboots have been required all through the summer in Eskdale.

Keep those photos coming for our Summer in the Bay photo competition.

There are just under two weeks left to enter - and the bar’s been set high.

Hawke’s Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings are teaming up to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We’re looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke’s Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with a ‘wow’ factor. So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

Email your Summer in the Bay entry to competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with ‘Summer Photo Competition’, your name and mobile phone number in the subject line, and we’ll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz, as well as in the newspaper. The competition is open to amateur photographers only, and your photo must have been taken in Hawke’s Bay.

It must not have been published anywhere else and not be enhanced digitally. Entries close 5pm, January 31.

Here is a selection of entries:

Cousins making fun playing at home on Swamp Road after all that rain. Photo / Aunty Sarah

Waiting for the summer sun on Craggy Range Rd, Havelock North. Photo / Liz France

Rebecca Cook took this photo of Rocky enjoying the mud!