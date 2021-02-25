Kaweka Health seeks more than 100 skilled staff, appoints surgical director

Stephen Toynton, an ear, nose and throat specialist, is the newly appointed surgical director at Kaweka Health. Photo / Supplied

A new private hospital currently under development in Hastings has launched a worldwide recruitment drive for more than 100 skilled staff.

The $70 million Kaweka Health private elective surgery facility is being developed on Canning Rd in Hastings.

A surgical director and ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists have recently been appointed, and a worldwide recruitment process is under way to progressively hire more than 100 skilled staff before April 2022.

ENT specialist Stephen Toynton has been appointed as the surgical director and believes the new facility will mean local residents can receive quality medical care significantly more quickly than they currently can.

"Currently there's a drastic shortage in elective surgery provision in Hawke's Bay, and the impact of this is that people are suffering unnecessarily on long waiting lists," Toynton said.

"Our aim is to give greater access to elective surgery by providing more operating facilities.

"We hope to work with Hawke's Bay District Health Board in a very positive atmosphere to achieve this, and to help them to address the well-recognised problems of health equity for our Māori and Pasifika whānau here in Hawke's Bay."

The new facility, set to open in May 2022, will add 5000 elective operations a year to those already happening in the region.

Toynton is joined by two new ENT specialists Christian Slough and Christopher Kennel, who are relocating from overseas to work at both Kaweka Health and the public service at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Toynton's current ENT colleagues, Andrew Dowley and Paul Mason, will also work at both locations.

Toynton said ENT is a "great example of long-term under-resourcing in Hawke's Bay" with currently three ENT specialists in the region.

The staff required includes healthcare support staff; cleaners; surgeons in general, urology, gynaecology and endoscopy; an administration and procurement specialist; and Allied Health staff such as anaesthetists and specialist nurses.

A number of management and director roles have already been filled.

Toynton said promoting Hawke's Bay as a desirable lifestyle and the opportunity to work in a modern medical facility will be part of the recruitment campaign.

Stage one of construction is progressing well Westside Healthcare, managing director Dr Colin Hutchison said, with a second stage proposed and details to be announced this year.

"It's well known that there's significant pressure on health services in Hawke's Bay and we're very proud that local medical practitioners, local investors, and local design teams have joined forces to address the demand."