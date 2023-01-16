Kathy Maclean, the author of 'The Bay and Beyond', chats about growing up barefoot in Hawke's Bay.

Home for a spell after farming for years in Kent in the UK, Kathy Maclean brings her book The Bay and Beyond: Stories of a Barefoot Childhood in Hawke’s Bay home to where it all began.

Wardini Bookshop owner Louise Ward caught up with Kathy ahead of a planned author event to find out what makes her tick.

What brings you back to the Bay?

The Bay is a magnet for my thoughts and feelings.

When I was very young, I took for granted its specialness. But not anymore.

The beauty of New Zealand is obvious and renowned throughout the world, and yet Hawke’s Bay, with its golden hills, is unique.

It has to be said: ‘You can take the girl out of New Zealand, but you can’t take New Zealand out of the girl’.

What’s The Bay and Beyond about?

I grew up within a large family on an orchard in Havelock North, barefoot and carefree, with room to roam and as many apples as I cared to eat.

There was so much material to write about, and the 37 memoirs relating to a childhood in the ‘50s are a testament to that.

The 23 stories in part two comprise courageous, often historic voyages, those of early explorers and emigrants, convicts too, and my ancestors from England, all seeking a better life, though none knew for certain what lay ahead.

There are also three chapters referring to my husband Ian’s ancient relations, which I know would be of interest to the farming community.

What inspired you to write the book?

Several hundred stories written at home in Kent over the years and stored were lying idle on my computer.

‘Yes,’ my writing group urged. ‘They’re good enough. Get them into print.’ So I did.

Do you think there was more freedom for children in the 1950s?

It’s all about the space! Children of the ‘50s in towns like Havelock North had more space to roam and more freedom to explore. There were fewer distractions and, I think, more trust.

Traffic was less, and slower. We biked and walked in relative safety.

Tell us about your spirit of adventure.

My spirit of adventure was always lurking! It’s in my genes. I have a restless nature and an inquiring mind.

The day I turned 21, I was off on my travels. I loved every exciting moment.





You can hear more about Kathy’s adventures at her author talk at Wardini Books in Havelock North at 6pm on Thursday, February 2. Copies of The Bay and Beyond will be available for sale and signing by the author.