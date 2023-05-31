Karamu High School staff Hilary Crawford (1985-2018) and Tom Blake (1997-current) enjoying the occasion with principal Dionne Thomas (1997-2000; 2017-current), with Don Clark (1965-1998) and Faye McDonald (1980-2022) in the background.

Past and present teachers with more than 500 years between them at Karamu High School gathered to celebrate their long service.

The event honoured 21 teachers who have served more than 25 years at the high school.

Nineteen of the group were in attendance to share memories and accept a sterling silver pin, a miniature of the Jacob Scott-inspired sculpture that features in the middle of the school’s campus.

Seven of the long-serving teachers are still teaching at the school but for others, while their tenure at the school may have ended, their ties to the school have remained.

Principal Dionne Thomas saw this occasion as an important continuation of the school’s Tira Ora kaupapa around actively encouraging those who have been associated with Karamu High School in the past to reconnect.

Tira Ora is a movement started in 2020 by Thomas (also a former student) and ex-deputy principal June Clark for ex-students, staff, and community members.

Tira Ora is the branchlet of the karamu tree, an apt name for those that have left the school.

Last year, to celebrate 60 years, two days of events were held for foundation students who first attended the first co-educational school in Hastings in the years 1962-1969.

“Having them return to the school and re-create or continue connections are so important for our current communities’ sense of belonging,” Thomas said.

Off the back of the 60-year celebration, the school decided to continue by celebrating teachers who had dedicated 25 years or more of their lives to Karamu High.

The principal said, “To have over 20 staff in such a young school having worked here for over 25 years shows the pride in, and commitment to, the place.”

One of the school’s longer-serving teachers, Hillary Crawford, began teaching in the learning support centre at Karamu High School in 1985 when her daughter Tash started in Year 9. By the time she retired in 2018, Tash and her brother Byron were teaching at the school.

Crawford looks back at her time fondly and said Karamu High School is an important part of their family.

“I loved it. I absolutely loved it.”

For teacher Mrs Clark, Karamu High School is where she met her husband Don Clark, who mainly taught geography over his 35 years from 1965-1998.

While at Karamu, Don Clark served five principals during his time and also taught one, current principal Thomas.

Dave Taylor was a Karamu teacher who just couldn’t shake the school. He started at the school in 1991 and technically retired after three decades as a maths teacher, but four years later remains as a day-to-day relief teacher.

“I’ve just sort of kept going and now I am doing day-to-day relieving. This is my 34th year. I love it. It is a great school,” Taylor said.

The ex-maths teacher and current relief teacher explained the fact it is a great school is what keeps him coming back.

“There have been some fantastic kids come through the school and I think the big thing is just that staff camaraderie which is fantastic. It is just a nice environment to be in,” Taylor said.







