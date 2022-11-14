New Karamu High School deputy principal Troy England (right) with teacher Clancy Cummins.

Hawke’s Bay local Troy England has returned home to take on the Karamu High School deputy principal role after leaving the Bay to pursue a career in education.

After attending St John’s College in Hastings, England moved to Dunedin to study and has spent the last 10 years teaching in Auckland.

However, now with a wife and young son, he says it was time for him to move back home to Hawke’s Bay to be close to extended family.

England was welcomed to the school with a pōwhiri held by staff and junior students at its whare, Poho o Rongokako Te Marae.

The pōwhiri rounded off an emotional few days for the teacher who was farewelled as deputy principal of Papakura High School in Auckland.

England’s parents Kevin and Cheryl England, along with Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs and two staff members, were there to hand him over to his new school.

Karamu High School principal Dionne Thomas thanked England’s family and those who attended from Papakura High School for bringing the teacher.

She acknowledged that his previous school was going to miss him, however, said to England, “this is going to be your whānau now and we are very excited to have you.”

The opportunity to work at Karamu arose as the teacher actively sought jobs in the region.

“I was born and bred here, so it’s time for me to return home and give back to the community that helped me up so much when I was a kid,” England said.

The teacher, with a background as a PE teacher, explained he was impressed with what Karamu has been doing as of late.

“I thought that I would be a valuable asset to their organisation and school,” he said.

By starting with five weeks left of the school year, England believes it is an opportunity to find his feet, build relationships and get a taste of the school’s culture ahead of next year.

“Everything we do comes back to people and building positive relationships with staff, students, and the wider community.

I believe it is important in a school setting because you can do so much with it,” he said.

As deputy principal, England will be in charge of student pastoral care and said his priority is making sure that staff and students are looked after.

“We know that when their wellbeing is intact, they can perform at their best, students can achieve positive outcomes, and staff can teach well.”

As Karamu High’s principal Dionne Thomas welcomed England, she told him to take strength from the school’s motto, He Mana tō te Mātauranga, Knowledge Is Strength.

“You have the knowledge of Hawke’s Bay, the knowledge of students and have been a teacher, a dean, a Kaiārahi, and a deputy principal.

So, take strength from your knowledge; you are doing what you do best,” Thomas said.