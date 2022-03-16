Head student Jack Arcus at the head of the table with fellow Karamu High School Year 13 student leaders discussing the importance of the year's wero. Photo / Supplied

For the past three years Karamu High School's student leaders have set the school a wero, or challenge, which is displayed at the front of the school as a daily reminder.

This year's school wero is: Challenge your limits, don't limit your challenges.

The Year 13 student leaders planned to lead the way and to completely embody the 2022 wero.

Since starting their high school journey the group of 22 students have pursued academic, sporting and cultural endeavours, becoming heavily involved in the life of the school.

Head student Jack Arcus was inspired by 2018 head boy Cameron Young's speech to set his sights on leadership positions in senior school.

"His speech really stood out to me when I was in Year 9," Jack said.

Jack hoped that by showing our younger students what sort of leaders they could be in the future, they were then inspired to take every opportunity and aim high.

During his five years, Jack has been involved in many academic, musical and sporting extra-curricular activities, leading him to have represented his school, the region, and New Zealand in canoe polo.

He has also achieved the gold Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, which required students to do a physical activity, take up a new skill and volunteer in the community.

The whole Year 13 student leadership team was an example for younger students of what challenging your limits, instead of limiting your challenges could help you accomplish.

Cultural leader Edwin Hunt, who was first-generation New Zealander of Samoan descent, moved from Wellington to Karamu High School in Year 11 and immediately immersed himself in the life of the school.

Edwin set up a Pasifika group last year to foster the ability for students to connect with their culture.

For house leader Hayley Austin, her pursuit of excellence in her chosen sport and commitment to extra-curricular activities was inspired by a school-led initiative to "better your best".

"I'm humbled and grateful for the opportunities that we do have, and so I want to do the best of my ability in everything that I am able to do," Hayley said.

Academic leader Gabriel Barlow echoed Hayley's sentiment. He has been involved in speech and drama and has a high academic standing.

Community leader Daniel O'Connell was the Board of Trustees student representative and has represented the district on the Hastings Youth Council.

Karamu principal Dionne Thomas said these students represented the school with integrity and pride, were well-rounded and contributed to their community in many facets and ways.