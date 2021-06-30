Kaikokiri Hotaka co-ordinator Gloria Hauiti is Educator of the Year

Gloria Hauiti was named Educator of the Year Tangata Whenua at the ACE Aotearoa awards.

The Kaikokiri Hotaka programme co-ordinator Gloria Hauiti received an award for Educator of the Year Tangata Whenua at the recent ACE Aotearoa awards.

To her what's more important is seeing the sharing of knowledge, skills and learning by those who complete one of the many programmes she co-ordinates.

Hauiti says her programmes are about education in another form, rather than sitting in a classroom or reading from textbooks.

Programmes are being run during the day, in the evening and at times during the weekend.

The co-ordination is a major task in itself both for the co-ordinator and the attendees.

Some families have work, sport or commitments but they still continue to complete the programme.

Hauiti has been fortunate to be able to use skilled and knowledgeable weavers and sewers on the programmes to voluntarily share their passion.

The great working relationship between Rangitāne O Tamaki nui ā Rua and Tararua REAP has meant there is a wider range of programmes for all in the community.

REAP manager Claire Chapman says the award is well-deserved.

"I'm so proud of Gloria because she's done phenomenal work."

The citation in the nomination reads: "Gloria has been able to engage with many that have never participated in any form of adult or community education.

"Due to her connection to the Maori community, Gloria observes what is needed and / or what will be beneficial, and creates solutions through the provision of community programmes."