GnR Skaters Misty Meaner (3.14) and to her right, Devils Daughter, join their NZ teammates in black to hold back the BCR adults in white during a practice scrimmage.

While it might sound like a line-up from a sci-fi action movie, this team will certainly be showing its super weapon when it heads to France for the inaugural Junior Roller Derby World Cup tournament in July.

Members from Junior Hawke’s Bay team the Guns ‘n Roses (GnR), who won the national title last year, have been selected to join the NZ team, and include Drop Dead Fred, Atomic Blonde, Dynamite, Anarchist Skywalker, Whiskers, Kay.Os, Misty Meaner and Devils Daughter. They will be travelling to the worlds with assistant coach Tower of Terror and head NZ Junior coach Tu Meke Booty! The New Zealand team was announced after trials in Wellington in January this year.

Team member Drop Dead Fred’s mum Amy Janes says these skaters have been skating for more than five years and their skill level is on par with adult derby skaters.

Team member Siren111 makes the call.

“Their confidence and knowledge of the game is just fantastic. The kids are stoked and so honoured to be chosen to be part of this hardworking, history making team.”

The team also made history when they featured on television a couple of weeks ago, after being tipped off by Christchurch based assistant coach Scary Cola, who coaches the Dead End Derby Juniors. Amy says the Hawke’s Bay team was well represented on the TV slot, with team members Misty and Devils Daughter wearing GoPro cameras attached to their gear.

“This showed how fast-paced and brutal it can be. Drop Dead Fred spoke for the team, looking forward to playing the international teams and coach Tu spoke about the massive fundraising effort the team is undertaking.”

Kay-os (far left) is the jammer as her blockers make space for her.

The whole of the Bay City Rollers, the women’s league which is the umbrella team of the adults and juniors, has really got behind the juniors, Amy says.

“They’re supporting our fundraising efforts, letting the juniors join the adults training in addition to their own and helping out with the New Zealand team training held here in Hawke’s Bay.”

While training has stepped up recently, there is more hard work ahead, with fundraising efforts now under way. Each skater is needing around $8000 to travel to the world cup.

NZ Junior Roller Derby Napier Boot Camp.

“Fundraising is a huge undertaking. We’ve done a massive raffle, we’ve done cake stalls, hoping to do a quiz night and we’re grateful to have some sponsorship helping with team kit and equipment. Players are doing a mixture of individual and team fundraising, we’ve received some grants and we have a team Givealittle page working away in the background.”

Amy says the team is pretty fit since it’s such a physical sport, but going up against teams from around the globe has certainly kicked training up a notch.

“The kids based here are attending two team trainings and at least one individual fitness session a week minimum. There is a lot of skating, gym training and push-ups going on. Dead Velvet Smashcakes, one of the junior coaches from Christchurch, is keeping the team around New Zealand motivated with a weekly ‘Off-Skates Boot Camp Strength Challenge’. The number of push-ups and single leg squats involved is enough to make mere mortals cry. And there is a lot of special secret strategy plans in development.”

A lot of the team is being accompanied by family or meeting family support in France, with former GnR player Chewblockher currently doing her OE in Europe.

“Chewie’s sister Misty made Team NZ, so she has rearranged her travel to support the team when they get to France.”

The draw for the championship is out, so the team now knows they will be playing everyone in their pool on the first day - UK, France, Canada and USA.

“The team is working so hard they are really looking forward to showing the world what New Zealand has got. Hopefully we get to watch some derby as well.”

To donate to the Junior Roller Derby’s trip to the world champs, visit

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/aotearoa-nz-junior-roller-derby-is-heading

Anyone interested in trying roller derby can message Facebook Bay City Rollers for adults 18 and over or Guns & Roses Junior Roller Derby for juniors 10 years plus.