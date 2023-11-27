The event is intended to be a fun day out for juniors, parents and friends to play golf together.

For the first time, Futures Hawke’s Bay is holding a junior golf tournament in Central Hawke’s Bay.

This is intended to be a fun day out for juniors, parents and friends to play golf together, with golf handicaps not necessary for adults or children.

Futures Hawke’s Bay is a community of golf clubs and facilities in Hawke’s Bay that is working to provide regular and affordable playing opportunities for young people aged 5-18. Futures Hawke’s Bay will host events throughout the year that will give youngsters the opportunity to play at various golf clubs and facilities.

Futures Hawke’s Bay events are designed to meet the needs and abilities of a wide range of young people with 6-hole, 9-hole and 18-hole options, as well as driving range and mini putt activations.

Futures Hawke’s Bay events are included as part of the Futures Hawke’s Bay membership. A junior membership gives you free entry to regular Futures Hawke’s Bay events held at participating golf clubs, a concession card with 9 x 9-hole or short-course playing rounds across participating clubs (some restrictions may apply), and a free medium-range bucket on weekdays at Hastings Golf Centre (when the Futures Hawke’s Bay membership card is shown).

Non-members can play in Futures Hawke’s Bay events at a cost of $15 an event. Futures Hawke’s Bay members get priority entry to play so you may be put on a waiting list.

Futures HB would like to establish a Futures CHB that would meet every month for regular lessons and comradeship.

The Pōrangahau Junior Golf Tournament 9 Hole Foursomes is the last Futures HB event for 2023.

It will be a two-person teams event with one junior golfer aged 5-18 and teamed with an adult, grandparent or friend.

The Pōrangahau Junior Golf Tournament 9 Hole Foursomes is on Sunday, December 3, with tee-off from 11am.

Cost: $20 a team including food. Entries — email futureshawkesbay@golfnz.org. Please register before December 1. For more information, contact Guy Harrison futureshawkesbay@golfnz.org