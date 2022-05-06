A local businessman was meant to have a defended hearing last week in Dannevirke District Court. Photo / Leanne Warr

The trial of a businessman charged with "obtaining by deception" did not go ahead because the judge was concerned he would not be impartial.

Andrew Wright was facing two charges of obtaining by deception in a defended hearing set down for last Friday at Dannevirke District Court.

However, Judge Lance Rowe told the court he had previously dealt with Wright on a civil case where the subject matter "could bear some similarity with the allegations in relation to the charges".

He was concerned that due to his prior knowledge in the context of the civil matter, he might not be able to provide an impartial decision.

Judge Rowe said he had talked with a senior judge and consulted the rules around recusal and gave both the defence and the prosecution the opportunity to consider their options.

"It's more important that justice is seen to be done," he said.

Both felt it was better to adjourn the matter to be heard before a new judge.

Wright was remanded on bail until the new hearing at Palmerston North District Court on August 29.