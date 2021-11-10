Jobs for Nature programme helping Dannevirke jobless

Project manager of the Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua Hayden Hape said the programme was putting good people in jobs. Photo / NZME

Project manager of the Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua Hayden Hape said the programme was putting good people in jobs. Photo / NZME

A programme to help Dannevirke people into work is not only flourishing but it's also helping those on the programme connect with nature.

Hayden Hape, project manager of the Ngati Kahungunu ki Tamaki nui-a-Rua was helping to support the programme, called Nga Manu Taio o Tamaki nui-a-Rua, and pulled the project together.

Ten new jobs had been created through the project, which involves weed management, planting and pest control.

Hape said much of the work had been carried out in the Awakura Scenic Reserve, about 20km east of Dannevirke township.

He said it was an area which the iwi had won back in a treaty settlement.

The 660ha block was home to the black beech tree as well as a habitat for a variety of birdlife.

The group were mentored by a man who had 45 years of experience in conservation work.

Hape said the man had been teaching the group such things as the English words for certain trees.

In turn, some of the speakers fluent in te reo were able to teach him the Māori words.

It was an exchange that has become mutually beneficial, not just in terms of education.

"There's a wahine who was working in an environment where she wasn't using te reo Māori," Hape said.

While the participants on the programme loved what they were doing they were also learning about the wonders of nature.

"They're realising there's technology in the forest," Hape said.

Such as different bird calls which can alert when it's going to rain.

Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan said the government-backed programme was looking to become a key labour source for the region in the future.

"A Jobs for Nature investment of $1.78 million enables Ngati Kahungunu to create a professional training programme that will benefit their people and the Tararua District," she said.

"It gives whanau the opportunity to increase their capability and knowledge of the natural environment.

"At the same time, the iwi aims to establish a long-term contracting team within the region, providing a key labour source for agencies and landowners across the Tararua, Manawatu, Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay districts."

The team would be studying towards a number of tertiary qualifications over the next three years, starting with a certificate in Environmental Science.

"I want them coming out with degrees so they can potentially have options," Hape said.

Those options included working for the Department of Conservation, the regional council, or iwi.

They would also complete primary industry training courses and the skills they learnt could be practically applied.

Allan said over time the programme would transition into a sustainable business, focusing on reversing environmental degradation.

Hape said the programme was also about putting people into jobs as five members of the team had been unemployed.

"Our people have always had the passion to do this type of work," he said. "Some of them have done voluntary conservation work in the past, but they have never been given the opportunity in a paid role.

"There are not many places left like Awakura in the country.

"We want to enable our people to reconnect with the land as kaitiaki so they can nurture and restore this taonga to its former self."