Jobs for Heretaunga initiative proves successful with 10 people in full-time employment

The Jobs for Heretaunga workers were presented with certificates by Topline Contracting to acknowledge the progress they have made. Photo / Supplied

Fulltime employment has arisen for 10 people thanks to Hastings District Council's Jobs for Heretaunga initiative.

The 10 people who got jobs with Topline Contracting earlier this year have been offered fulltime work with the Hastings company – after support from the Government's shovel-ready project and funding.

The workers have mainly been working on footpath improvements in the Waipatu area and last week were presented with certificates to acknowledge the progress they had made.

Company director Taurus Taurima said they had gone from doing small concrete pouring jobs to now being able to work alongside the commercial pour teams.

"From the start we have taken a practical approach with them so they have learnt on the job – they have done the long hours and been really reliable," he said.

Taurima said the goal was to help them gain a Level 3 civil infrastructure qualification to help them further their careers.

He said they were also supported to gain their full driver's licence if they didn't have one.

In August this year, Hastings District Council received $9.37 million Provincial Growth Fund funding to progress a number of roading projects in the district.

A HDC spokeswoman said a key component of the funding was the commitment by both government and council to address rising unemployment numbers due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"By the end of this year 45 people had been engaged through this Jobs for Heretaunga initiative," she said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the Covid-19 lockdown and ongoing response has been challenging, but it was heartening to see some positive outcomes.

"The support of the Government and small businesses such as Topline Contracting is helping keep people in jobs and further their careers," she said, "at the same time as making safety improvements to the extensive roading network in Hastings district."

As part of Jobs for Heretaunga HDC's employment team, alongside the Ministry of Social Development help identify workers and provide pastoral care to support their wellbeing.

They also are there to support whānau, employers, along with career plan development aimed at securing long-term employment.

Other contractors who are part of the initiative are: Higgins, Downer NZ, Fulton Hogan, Russell Rds, Dodge Contracting, ACL Civil, Proseal, and McNatty Construction Ltd.