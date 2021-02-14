Jet ski thefts in Hawke's Bay prompt police appeal

Police are appealing for public information following jet ski thefts in Hastings and Napier.
Eastern District Police said three jet skis have been stolen across the region in recent weeks.
A white and grey Seadoo jet ski was reported stolen from a property on Main North Rd in Bay View about 4pm on January 18.
Following this, a pair of yellow and black Seadoo jet skis were reported stolen from a property on Fenwick St in Mayfair, Hastings, about 6.30am on February 8.
Police are urging anybody who may have seen the jet skis or has information about their whereabouts to contact police 105.
Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote the file numbers for either theft (Bay View: file number 210118/3643 and Mayfair: 210208/2339).