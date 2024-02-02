Whatuma Secret Creature Matuku now adorns a Chorus cabinet on Waipukurau’s Hatuma Rd.





There’s a free outdoor art exhibition - only one piece but a large one - on Hatuma Rd, thanks to Central Hawke’s Bay artist Jesse Harte.

Jesse was one of the CHB artists chosen to take part in the Chorus Cabinet Art initiative, which began in 2010 with a test pilot in Auckland to try to reduce vandalism on the cabinets.

The initiative was such a success it was launched across the country, with an average of 170 murals completed on Chorus cabinets each year.

Jesse’s Hatuma Rd work is named Whatuma Secret Creature Matuku and the centre character is the bittern bird (matuku-hūrepo), the hidden treasure of Lake Whatuma.

Jesse said Hatuma Rd “was a lovely street to work down, apart from the road works”.

“I was gifted two ice blocks from separate people half an hour between each other. Receiving them was a pleasant surprise on that scorching hot day.

“This piece is my interpretation of Whatuma Lake and what it could be like with some love and care. I added the touch of the heron bird on top of the cabinet as a dedication to my beautiful daughter, as they are her favourite bird.

“Before she could speak properly, she named the heron ‘lalu’, which has now stuck, even convincing her bird enthusiast grandparents to also call them that. So if you’re a local, grab an ice block and go have a nosey.”