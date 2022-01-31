One of Art Deco Trust Heritage manager Jeremy Smith's favourites of the donated pictures shows Napier from a hilltop after the earthquake, looking through the roofless cathedral. Photo / Supplied

One of Art Deco Trust Heritage manager Jeremy Smith's favourites of the donated pictures shows Napier from a hilltop after the earthquake, looking through the roofless cathedral. Photo / Supplied

A collection of photographs donated to the Art Deco Trust brings a new perspective to some of the devastation caused by the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

The family of Jean Clark donated the collection to the trust after her recent death.

Local historian Michael Fowler said the collection included some stock photos that had been seen before, but it also contained other unique images new to him.

"Although they seem to have been photographed before, some of them are at a wider angle, or a different angle, or they involve people in there."

Local historian Michael Fowler says he has not seen some of the images in the collection donated to the Art Deco Trust before. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said one image of Dr Moore's hospital in the collection was one of the best of that building he had seen.

"It's really one of the best photos I've seen of Dr Moore's hospital, because it's a close-up on a different angle."

He thought the photos of the cathedral ruins and the effects of liquefaction were also standouts from the collection.

"It's quite good 92 years later, because I have seen just about every earthquake photo known to man, and even though it's a disaster it's really quite refreshing to see new photos."

A picture of Dr Moore's hospital on a lean following the Napier earthquake. The collection of 37 images includes three different angles of the damaged building. Photo / Supplied

Art Deco Trust heritage manager Jeremy Smith said the trust was interested in the photographs for the storytelling they could provide, showing the lead-up to the city being reproduced in the wake of the earthquake.

"So it's around what was standing in certain parts, but also then the impact of the earthquake, because they actually visually demonstrate what happened."

He said the images range in size from 6cm by 8cm to 8cm by 10cm.

He said the team of archivists at the Art Deco Trust have been working on identifying what is pictured in each image.

"My team are finding it very interesting in terms of flicking through and saying, 'oh, I've never seen this one before,' and starting the detective work of seeing what it looks similar to and putting those pieces together."

* This year's major commemoration of the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake will take place without public attendance, but it will be live-streamed.

The traditional memorial service will be held at Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist (St John's Cathedral) on Saturday, with speakers only.

Napier City Council and the Diocese of Waiapu have decided it is the safest way to stage the commemoration within the conditions of the red traffic light conditions of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The service can be viewed on Waiapu Anglican Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, Napier Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/WaiapuCathedral/

The Hastings District Council's commemoration, usually held at the Clock Tower on February 3 to chime in with the anniversary, will be an invitation-only affair, including the mayor, some survivors and dignitaries, with some video expected to be on the council's Facebook page.