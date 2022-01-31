Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Jean Clark's 'unique' earthquake photos shed fresh light on 1931 Napier disaster

3 minutes to read
One of Art Deco Trust Heritage manager Jeremy Smith's favourites of the donated pictures shows Napier from a hilltop after the earthquake, looking through the roofless cathedral. Photo / Supplied

One of Art Deco Trust Heritage manager Jeremy Smith's favourites of the donated pictures shows Napier from a hilltop after the earthquake, looking through the roofless cathedral. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

A collection of photographs donated to the Art Deco Trust brings a new perspective to some of the devastation caused by the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

The family of Jean Clark donated the collection to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.