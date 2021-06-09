Jazz star heading to Pahiatua

Mandy Meadows performing.

Mandy Meadows is a world-class New Zealand jazz, pop and cabaret singer and producer who will be performing in Pahiatua on Friday, June 25.

Originally from Waipukurau, Mandy was based in the United Kingdom for five years where she regularly performed all over London at prestigious venues such as The Savoy, Rosewood and Dorchester Hotel and throughout Europe.

Mandy was the producer and manager of London Royale, an interactive and scalable nine-piece band boasting a five-piece horn section for that "big band" signature sound, plus male and female vocalists and showgirl dancers suitable for bespoke cabaret shows, dance parties/balls and theatre residencies.

She also managed and produced Glitterbang! Party Band, an incredible party band that most recently performed at the official Savoy Ballroom New Year's Eve Party 2019-2020.

Her band Mandy And The Mood Swings, who cover pop songs in a jazz and vintage-style (like Post-Modern Jukebox), recently performed for celebrities and politicians at the 50th Jubilee of the Luxurious Park Hotel in Chennai, India.

Another notable performance was the 100th Jubilee of the Royal Airforce, where they performed under the wings of a Lancaster Bomber Aircraft.

Mandy's show, Piaf: The Legend, was an exciting new addition to her portfolio. She worked with arranger Thomas Harris from Boston, New York, to create authentic arrangements for piano, accordion, clarinet, drums, double bass and piano for a wine and cheese evening of Chanson.

Mandy performed her show in 2018 at Crazy Coq's, Piccadilly Circus, onboard luxury residential yacht The World in Corsica, and at Verdi, Royal Albert Hall, with all shows sold out and most recently at The Troubadour in Wembley.

Mandy recorded her album Oceania in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2015 with The Queen's Cartoonists, inspired by her time spent performing on luxury cruise ships.

Mandy is delighted to have returned home, collaborating with excellent local talent to bring the joy of Jazz to Hawke's Bay. This year Mandy has performed at the Art Deco Festival in Napier, the Tauranga Jazz Festival in April, and her theatre show The Look of Love - The Music of Diana Krall launches this month.

In Pahiatua Mandy will be accompanied by a four-piece band.