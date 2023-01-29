Jake Todd has been looking after the dog park for at least eight years. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Jake Todd saw that the Mangatera dog park in Dannevirke needed a bit of TLC, he thought he should lend a hand.

So for the last eight to 10 years, with a bit of help from his mate Dave Pawson, that’s exactly what he’s been doing.

“I decided I can help them out,” Todd said.

Now getting on a bit in years, he was having to slow down, but the passion for his community was still very strong.

That community spirit was what prompted many people in Dannevirke to fire off nominations to TVNZ’s Good Sorts.

Members of the community were asked to come down with their dogs for the shoot. Photo / Leanne Warr

Haydn Jones, who films and presents the segment, thought it was something worthy of attention and came to Dannevirke to have a chat with Jake.

Todd was a bit of a modest sort who wasn’t really in it for publicity or kudos.

“I’m just there to do a job,” he said.

“I’m not looking to get paid.”

Haydn Jones of Good Sorts with Janine Boyden. Photo / Leanne Warr

Janine Boyden said he used to be a gardener at the hospital.

“He’s a fantastic gardener.”

She said he came to the dog park most days helping to keep the tracks clear and the weeds down.

“He’s very community-minded, but he does it for love.”