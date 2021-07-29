Jackie Clark of The Aunties to speak at Women's Forum in Hastings

Jackie Clark and The Aunties will be speaking at the Heretaunga Women's Centre Women's Forum in Hastings this September. Photo / Supplied

Jackie Clark of The Aunties will be speaking at this year's Heretaunga Women's Centre Women's Forum.

The Aunties is a charity focusing on helping women rebuild their lives after trauma and domestic violence.

Clark launched the charity in 2013 then quit her job to become the "Aunty" in charge full-time.

She has been on a nationwide tour for her book Her Say which tells the stories of New Zealand women who have lived in and escaped abusive relationships.

"It was a great pleasure to be asked to speak at the 2021 Women's Forum," she says.

"With the publishing of Her Say our book, and the readiness of the women I support to speak out now, we are just thrilled to have any opportunity for them to do that.

"It's hugely important to them to speak out - they were silent for many, many years and now just want to let other women know 'it's okay, you're not alone, you too have a voice. Let us show the way'."

The Women's Forum will hear about The Aunties and will also hear stories from New Zealand women who have lived through abusive relationships.

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell says it "is an honour" to have these stories at the forum.

"The forum gives us all the opportunity to learn from and reflect on our own lives, to be empowered to make our own changes, and to support the women in our lives.

"This year's Women's Forum is particularly special, as it not only provides a space for sharing information about issues facing women today, but also celebrates the achievement and successes of women in our local community with our unsung hero awards"

The event welcomes all women and lgbtQQIP2SAA people.

The Details:

What: Heretaunga Women's Centre Women's Forum

When: September 16, 4.30pm

Where: C3 Church auditorium, Hastings

Tickets: $13.80 to $17.25 from Eventbrite