Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson (left) and Lisa Schroder, manager of last year's winning shop Magazine Designer Clothing. Photo / Warren Buckland

While Napier’s point of difference might be its claim to being the Art Deco capital of the world, the city’s CBD is also vying for its own point of difference.

This year’s Art Deco CBD Window Display Competition will be in full swing in a fortnight, with inner-city shop owners being asked to dig deep for their inner fascinators, flappers and furs to decorate their shop windows.

Napier City Business Inc events and sponsorship manager Andrea Johnston-Taylor says the competition began so Napier city retailers could support the community, the Art Deco Trust and its festival, and has been running consistently in the Napier CBD for at least five years.

“It has been going for a while to support the Art Deco summer festivals in its many forms in the past.”

Andrea says the time taken to set up their displays depends on the enthusiasm of the retailer.

“They decide on their display theme and collect the Art Deco support pieces. Luckily, they all help each other with sourcing and lending.”

Around 20 businesses usually take part in the annual window display, with many returning each year.

“There are also new managers or new businesses coming into Napier wanting to be involved so it’s great to see how creative everyone is.”

Art Deco trust heritage manager Jeremy Smith, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise and trust chairman Kim Hooper will be this year’s judges, who will spend an hour or two walking around checking out the latest creations.

As part of their support for the Napier CBD, Napier City Business Inc will sponsor the silver and bronze placegetters, with the first prize of two tickets to festival event Hollie Smith sings Jazz “very generously” donated by the Art Deco Trust.

Menswear retailer Chris Wiig (now Rembrandt), Spex eyewear and Barkers always do wonderful displays, Andrea says. Last year’s winner was Magazine Designer Clothing, with Spex eyewear coming in second and Cranford Hospice Shop taking out bronze.

“This year we will also be supplying a digital map of where they all are, which will be available to download online.”