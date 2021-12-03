It's looking a lot like Chrismas

Jeremy Verduin and Ginny Gibbs have been busy decorating Hutchinson's Flooring, Furniture & Interiors for Christmas. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jeremy Verduin and Ginny Gibbs have been busy decorating Hutchinson's Flooring, Furniture & Interiors for Christmas. Photo / Paul Taylor

It looks a lot like Christmas at a long-standing family-owned business in Hastings.

Hutchinson's Flooring, Furniture & Interiors looks absolutely delightful thanks to Jeremy Verduin who says his reward is the smiles on customers' faces when they walk through the door.

You can't help but smile when you look through the window and then the urge to see more has you walking through the door to explore.

It is amazing.

"It wasn't just me that did all this," Jeremy tells me.

"Everyone deserves a pat on the back, it was a team effort."

However, Ginny Gibbs, a fourth-generation member of the family - her dad and uncle own the business - says "he is the leader".

Ginny is home from university where she is studying to be a doctor and says she loves working in the shop during the holidays.

"It's a special place, especially at this time of the year," she said.

"I love the nativity scene that has been displayed in the window for 20 years. My granddad bought it — it's an iconic part of Christmas for our shop."

Jeremy remembers admiring it years ago and rang the shop and asked if it was for sale — it wasn't.

So what is the secret to decorating your tree?

Jeremy says there is no right or wrong way.

The little soft toy reindeer are really popular. Photo / Paul Taylor

"It's all about individuality, your preference for colour and of course price. You can either pack on as many decorations as you can or you might be happy with a stick in a pot with a bit of tinsel on it.

"Start at the top of your tree and work your way down. I like to push the lights in as far as possible so they are very subtle, the decorations are the focal part of the tree."

He said this year he had ordered lots of tin decorations and they had been flying out the door.

"The little soft toy reindeer are really popular. They last for years and can be passed down to the next generation."

Ginny said a lot of grandparents come in every year buying tree decorations for their grandchildren.

"It becomes a family tradition."

Jeremy said he and fellow staff member Jane place their Christmas order in March. "We were lucky that everything arrived."

He says he loves doing all the decorations and " it's an amazing company to work for".

"Christmas is a joyous time of the year. I loved it more as a child though.

"We must also be mindful that some people find this time of the year sad because they are missing loved ones."

Of course there's more to Christmas decorating than the tree. The table is a huge part of Christmas day with family and friends gathering around it to share a meal.

Ginny has done an amazing job of the Christmas table setting.

"I start with a runner. It doesn't have to be a Christmas runner. You could just pick some fabric and fold it to fit down the centre of the table. I love colour so always go for something with lots of colour.

"Then have flowers or greenery maybe holly in the centre and build out from there. I'm no expert though. Just have a go."

She says after studying all year it's nice to be back in Hawke's Bay.

"People are welcoming and friendly and that's one of the things I like about being in the store. The people. For me Christmas is about slowing down and spending time with family."

Hutchinson's Flooring, Furniture & Interiors is at 226 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings.