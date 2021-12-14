The Hits DJ Megan Banks

Dear…..(insert handwritten name here),

Well, here we are inching towards the end of 2021, and it's so hard to believe it's time for the annual Christmas card family update.

Like everyone, it's been a big year for The Hits family. It's certainly had its ups and downs - well, mainly downs for Adam as he has been regularly downing the beverages.

He started the year with a 40th birthday on his deck that he invited no-one to and wondered why no-one turned up.

He also started a new weight-loss routine and did incredibly well with that until lockdown, when he put back on the 10kgs he lost. However, he is handling the disappointment well, with the help of some meatballs and merlot.

He has also been working hard this year on his finances and has excelled at losing quite a bit of bitcoin cash.

He's kept his double chin up about it, though, and is hoping to win Lotto this weekend. He's continued his quest to work out how to use his charcoal BBQ so that the dream doesn't go up in smoke, and in a mid-life crisis moment of madness he shaved off his beard.

His daughter cried when she saw him, so he's growing it back. He's hoping to have full coverage by June 2022.

Megan's hormone beard, on the other hand, is going swimmingly and we are delighted with the progress she's made there.

Adam reports that it's also been an absolute pleasure watching her struggle with the mental load of 'shredding for the wedding'.

He says she has been a joy to work with through this and never once complained as she stuffed her face with salami and crackers.

We are also really proud of how she has carried herself with nothing but grace during the turbulent times of buying and selling a house this year.

She's been making regular donations to her skin consultant to smooth out the wrinkles as a result, so it's a win-win. In more great news, it's been a year of increased sleep for Megan and she's upped her nightly average to five hours, which explains her happy demeanour.

Best sign off now and take the Christmas cake out of the oven. We hope this letter finds you well. Merry Christmas from ours to yours, look forward to catching up in 2022, traffic light dependant, of course.

Adam & Megan.