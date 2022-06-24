It was beautiful - Matariki in Hawke's Bay

A young starter in 5-year-old Bonnie Brandsma, from Napier, with Tarnia Ehu at whetu workshop. Photo / Paul Taylor

Most of the Ngati Kahungunu coast had a perfect dawn to the first public Matariki public holiday with a cloudless sky, as highlighted on the classic vantage point of Napier's Marine Parade.

Veni Menzies, 11, and Rani Menzies, 9, from Clive at Atea a rangi, in the Waitangi Regional Park, near Awatoto. Photo / Paul Taylor

But it was more than just the dawn of a new day, it was the dawn of a new era for Piripi Smith at Atea a rangi, in Waitangi Regional Park and a focus of activities in Hawke's Bay.

Matariki dawns on Napier's Marine Parade, a cloudless sky, and a teepee of driftwood ready for the night-time bonfire. Photo / Doug Laing

With the celebration of Matariki stepping up another notch, he said he could see Matariki becoming "as big as Christmas in 25 to 30 years time".

Jackson Steffert with Ani McGuire learning about Matariki. Photo / Paul Taylor

At the forefront of a new knowledge are "the tamariki", learning more and more through the educational programme, and themselves becoming the teachers.

"A lot of my mates say it's their kids teaching them about Matariki," he said.

Breakfast kai time at Waitangi Regional Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier woke to its first frost of the winter, but it didn't stop the people getting an early start, as they have been in increasing numbers for the last five days, with big turnouts at the daily evening light shows masterminded by chief Matariki celebration protagonist Te Rangi Huata, the last being on Saturday night.