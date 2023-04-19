A deer took a brief sprint across Mitre 10 Sports Park on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

A deer took a brief sprint across Mitre 10 Sports Park on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

An errant deer was seen gapping it across Mitre 10 Sports Park on Tuesday night.

Hastings Animal Control confirmed it received an after-hours call at 9.20pm stating the running deer was seen near the park’s 13th Stag Cafe, which sadly for the animal was closed, and not open for grazing.

The aptly named eatery was opened by Black Caps and Central District Stags cricketer Blair Tickner and his partner, Sarah Reid, in 2021.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said animal control officers patrolled the area for about 20 minutes, but the stag had already bolted.

Police were also alerted, but the search was suspended as reports indicated it was last seen heading away from State Highway 2, and not presenting a danger to motorists.

