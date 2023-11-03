Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Is cash costing you more than you think?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Another thing to consider for fans of cash is the actual cost of keeping your money in cash.

Another thing to consider for fans of cash is the actual cost of keeping your money in cash.

Holding wealth in cash makes people comfortable. We like to feel we control things, so having cash in the bank helps us feel in control of our finances.

Keeping cash is accessible and carries

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today