Graeme Wood says he feels marginalised with his mask exemption. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Napier man with a face-mask exemption says he's facing "discrimination" by the masked majority because his disability isn't visible.

Face masks are encouraged at the red traffic light setting whenever people leave the house, but they are mandatory on domestic flights, public transport, taxis or ride share services, inside a retail business, and a plethora of public venues and facilities in the region.

Masks must also now be worn at food and drink businesses, close proximity businesses, events, and gatherings. But there is an exception for drinking, eating and exercising.

Additionally, face coverings need to be an actual mask, meaning bandannas, scarves and T-shirts are no longer acceptable.

Children, from Year 4 and up, now have to wear masks on public transport, including school buses.

The changes came into force at 11.59pm on February 3.

But Napier man Graeme Wood told Hawke's Bay Today that he had a face-mask exemption because he had a health condition which meant he couldn't wear one.

Wood also had an exemption card from Disabled Persons Assembly NZ.

"I had an accident, and now I have a severe panic attack if anything goes over my face."

He said he applied for, and received, a face-mask exemption in September 2021, but people were responding "more aggressively" to his mask-less face now.

"I have had issues with it the whole time, but people are just more aggressive now.

"I went to a pharmacy the other day, and they didn't have any signs saying 'no masks, no service', so I went in. They said they won't serve me without a mask, and I showed them my exemption card.

"They asked me to wait outside in spite of that and told me they will get to me when they get a minute."

He said no one came outside.

Meanwhile at a supermarket he said a security guard asked him to leave because he didn't have a mask on.

Wood showed his exemption card, and was asked to manually sign in and wear an exemption sticker.

"Then the security person followed me around, and it was all very aggressive."

He understood that people were wary of those who didn't wear a mask, especially if it didn't look like they had a valid reason.

He believed some, like himself, were being treated "unfairly".

"I can get panic attacks without any warning, I suffer from severe anxiety and depression."

He said just because a disability isn't visible, it didn't make it any less valid.

"The Government said we won't be discriminated against, but I am starting to feel like I am for not wearing a mask."

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it was not always obvious why wearing a face covering was unsuitable for someone.

"This is why we encourage businesses to deal sensitively with those for whom wearing a face covering is not possible, or who are exempt."

They said people who could not wear a mask, like Wood, could get an exemption card but there was no legal requirement for people to carry they card, though many chose to do so.

"People for whom a face mask is unsuitable need to be able to access businesses and services just like everyone else."