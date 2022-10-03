Investigation ongoing into Napier shotgun attack which injured worker

Police at the scene of the shooting on Monday. The construction site can be seen on the right. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are still looking for the gunman involved in a suspected shotgun attack outside a construction site in Napier.

The shooting happened in the usually-quiet suburb of Greenmeadows during last Monday's public holiday, outside a housing project at the corner of Tait Dr and Lamason St.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious leg injury and had just finished work and was getting ready to leave the site when the incident happened at about 1.15pm.

He was in stable condition a few days after the shooting.

Police have now confirmed the weapon used was believed to be a shotgun.

"Police are continuing to make enquiries into this incident," a police spokeswoman said, on Monday.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made however we are following lines of enquiry.

Anyone who spotted this maroon Mazda minivan around the time of the shooting is asked to contact police. Photo / NZ Police

"Police have not confirmed the motives behind the shooting but we are keeping an open mind as our investigation progresses."

Police released an image last week of a maroon Mazda MPV minivan and want to hear from anyone who spotted it in Greenmeadows between 1pm and 1.30pm during the day of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220926/0015.