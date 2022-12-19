Intense thunderstorm for Hawke’s Bay brings chance of flooding

Flooding on State Highway 2 through Waipawa on Friday. Hawke's Bay, south of Napier, could be in for a lot more flooding with a storm hitting the region on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Intense rain and thunder are expected to hit Hawke’s Bay from Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it a chance of flooding across the region.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay, south of Napier, about 9.20am on Tuesday.

The warning extends for 12 hours, from 2pm Tuesday to 2am Wednesday.

MetService said 70 to 100 mm of rain should be expected, particularly inland, but 150mm was possible in localised areas.

There will be peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour and localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm per hour are possible.

The warning comes with a severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke’s Bay and much of the central and lower North Island from 1pm - 9pm on Tuesday.

Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taranaki, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa and Wellington are also covered by the thunderstorm watch.

The warnings said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding and slips are also possible.

Motorists are advised that driving conditions may be hazardous.



