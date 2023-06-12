A series of business breakfasts at the War Memorial Centre aims to encourage innovation within Napier businesses. Photo / NZME

“Think innovatively and you’ll accomplish spectacular things” is the message Napier City Council, Napier City Business Inc and Napier Port want to pass on to local businesses.

Businesses large and small have been invited to attend a business breakfast to hear how they can become more innovative in business.

Napier City Council, Napier City Business Inc and Napier Port have jointly organised Innovate Napier, a winter business breakfast series that focuses on topics relevant to multinationals through to sole traders.

The first breakfast, on Friday, June 30, features Vaughn Davis, owner and creative director at advertising agency The Goat Farm.

With broad experience in media, Davis has worked extensively with businesses, from startups to multinationals.

At the breakfast, he will share his knowledge and insights to encourage business owners to think critically, embrace innovation and strive for excellence in their personal and professional lives.

Napier City Council executive director of city strategy Rachael Bailey explained these breakfasts are focused on giving Napier businesses ideas on how to innovate and overcome some of the challenges they are facing.

“We have selected four topics that we believe are relevant right now,” she said.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson said she was thrilled to be involved in bringing Innovate Napier to the business community.

“It’s been a tough three years. We see this as an opportunity for business owners, managers and employees to be inspired and energised about their futures,” Thompson said.

The lineup of winter breakfasts will be held at Napier’s War Memorial Conference Centre from June to September.

All events are designed to energise and add value to Napier and Hawke’s Bay’s business sector.

If Vaughn Davis from the Goat Farm isn’t piquing your interest, there is a long list of other exciting business speakers throughout the breakfast series.

This includes Jeremy Wilson, executive director at Build People, talking about recruitment in the present climate; Tony Krzyzewski, director at SAM for compliance and a Global Cyber Alliance Ambassador, talking about cybersecurity and the threats; and Madeline Newman, executive director AI Forum NZ giving an insight into where artificial intelligence is, and where it is going.

Tickets are $34.05 a person, further details can be found at eventfinda.co.nz/2023/innovate-napier/napier.