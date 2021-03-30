Inmate pleads guilty to prison guard assault at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison

A Hawke's Bay Regional Prison officer suffered a sore shoulder after being put in a headlock by a 21-year-old inmate, who has pleaded guilty to the assault. Photo / File

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Hawke's Bay Regional Prison guard - including putting him in a headlock.

Mathew Alexander Waikato, 21, appeared at Hastings District Court via audio visual link (AVL) on Tuesday morning where he pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a prison officer.

It's an offence which could see him face further jail time or a $4,000 fine.

The prison officer reported suffering a sore shoulder following the November 30 assault last year, in which he was pushed and put in a headlock by Waikato, then an inmate at the prison.

The prison officer was assessed by on-site medical professionals but deemed not seriously injured.

Waikato will return to court in May for sentencing.