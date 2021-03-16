Inmate charged with assault on guard at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison

A Hawke's Bay Region Prison officer suffered a sore shoulder after allegedly being put in a headlock by a 21-year-old inmate, who has been charged with assault in relation to the November 30 incident. Photo / File

A 21-year-old man faces further time behind bars or a fine of up to $4000 after allegedly assaulting a guard at the Hawke's Bay Regional Prison late last year.

Prison director Leonie Aben confirmed a prisoner had been charged through the prison's internal misconduct system after assaulting a staff member on November 30.

The staff member was assessed by on-site medical professionals after allegedly being pushed and put in a headlock, she said.

The 21-year-old will appear in Hastings District Court later this month facing one charge of assaulting a prison officer.

Aben said the staff member reported having a sore shoulder, but did not require any off-site medical treatment.

"Our staff do an incredible job in some very challenging circumstances to keep New Zealanders safe," Aben said.

"Assaults on our staff are unacceptable.

"Every assault on a member of our staff is taken seriously and any prisoner who resorts to violence is held to account."

She said it was a reality that the threat of violence couldn't be eliminated entirely - more than 75 per cent of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories.

"But we do everything possible to minimise this risk.

"We have invested significantly in training and tools to keep our people safe."

This included tactical skills such as de-escalation, the introduction of stab-resistant body armour, on-body cameras and the expanded use of pepper spray.

She said staff and prisoners who had been assaulted were also provided support in reporting the incident to police, who determine whether charges are laid or not.