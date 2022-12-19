Injury, power outages and ditched cars - crashes continue to mar Hawke’s Bay roads

A crash at Farndon Rd, Clive, on Sunday afternoon. Weekend crashes saw hospitalisations and power outages, and they did not stop on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay has seen more crashes on its roads in the wet weather as the victims of the most serious of eight crashes over the weekend recover in hospital.

Two men are now stable in hospital after one of the most serious of at least eight crashes over the weekend.

The crash happened just before 8pm on Saturday, near the intersection of Alpers Tce and Douglas McLean Ave in Napier, and one person reportedly suffered serious injuries.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokesperson said a man in his 30s and a man in his 20s were both in a stable condition at Hawke’s Bay hospital as of midday Monday.

In another weekend incident, a car reportedly hit a fence, a tree and a pole off York Rd, Longlands, about 2.10pm on Sunday.

The Unison website reported an unplanned outage in the area that affected 996 customers in Akina, Longlands and Raureka about 2.06pm.

The Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition via ambulance, while another person was assessed and treated at the scene.

The St John spokesman said St John received a call at 10.09pm on Friday about an incident on Pakowhai Road, Frimley.

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report on Sunday afternoon that a car appeared to have crashed on Farndon Rd, Clive, and there was nobody with the car.

The spokeswoman said police have been in touch with the owner, who confirmed they had a tow truck arranged to remove it on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said a car rolled about 5.42pm on Sunday at Apley Rd, Puketapu.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene.

The crashes did not stop with the end of the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said a car lost control and hit a hedge on St Georges Rd, Hastings, with no injuries at 7.47am on Monday.