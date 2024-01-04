Injuries after quad bike accident on farm in Eskdale, Napier

Emergency services have responded to a quad bike accident on a farm in Eskdale.
Two ambulances and a rapid response unit from Hato Hone St John was sent to the address at Waipunga Rd at about 12.17pm.
A 40-year-old male was treated and then transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.
Last Wednesday three people were injured, two seriously, after a quad bike rolled on Waimārama Beach east of Hastings.
A police spokeswoman said the incident happened on the beachfront of the Waimārama domain area.
