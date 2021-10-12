Initiative hopes to boost Tararua vaccination rates

Kieran McAnulty is calling for volunteers in a drive to boost Covid vaccination rates.

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty is calling for volunteers for an initiative he hopes will help boost numbers of people getting the Covid vaccine.

McAnulty has teamed up with Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis on the initiative, which is a phone bank being held at the Dannevirke Town Hall on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

All they ask is for people to volunteer and bring along their mobile phones.

A phone list and approved script will be provided.

"It'll be a friendly and supportive environment," McAnulty said.

Volunteers will be asked to call around the district to talk to people about the vaccination.

For those who haven't had their shot yet, they will be advised on where they can go to get vaccinated.

For those who have, the volunteers will talk to them about how they can encourage others to get the vaccine.

McAnulty said this Saturday would be Super Saturday, or the National Day of Action on vaccinations.

"Everyone has a role to play to help spread the word and encourage our friends and family to get vaccinated."

All volunteers on Thursday will get supper in return for their time.

Anyone interested in helping out can email the office at Office.KieranMcAnulty@parliament.govt.nz

However, those who decide late in the piece to go along could still turn up.