Infantry Charter Parade to precede Dannevirke Christmas parade

1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment on the march along Vogel Street in Woodville December 2018.

Dannevirke and district residents can take advantage of a rare opportunity to witness a Charter Parade at 10.30am on December 5 before the Christmas Parade takes to High St.

More than 100 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment exercise their right to march down Dannevirke's main thoroughfare.

The Charter Parade is a tradition going back centuries that signifies the bond between the military and the people, where a military unit entrusted with the protection of a city is permitted to march through the streets with drums beating, colours flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn.

This historical march dates back to Roman times when weapons were generally banned. Tararua is proud to be the first district to bestow this honour on its local battalion.

Mayor Tracey Collis will review this the third parade at the Junction of High Street and Ward St by the Clock Tower.

The public is welcome to attend and view this event and then stay to watch the Christmas Parade straight afterwards at noon.