Indoor hockey cup hopefuls train in Hastings

New Zealand indoor hockey squad member and Hawke's Bay outdoor hockey representative Grace Gibson coaching Bhupinder Singh during the national squad's pre-World Cup training camp in Hastings at the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

New Zealand indoor hockey squad member and Hawke's Bay outdoor hockey representative Grace Gibson coaching Bhupinder Singh during the national squad's pre-World Cup training camp in Hastings at the weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor





Two national sports teams on a trailblazing mission to get their sport on the map have held a weekend training camp in Hastings.

The men’s and women’s national indoor hockey teams were named recently and are preparing for New Zealand’s first time at the Indoor Hockey World Cup, the 2023 tournament being held in South African capital Pretoria on February 5-11.

Training and practice games were held on Saturday and Sunday at the Hastings Sports Centre, interspersed with junior sessions for local Hawke’s Bay players or others interested in the sport, said Hawke’s Bay resident and team manager Mike Mayor, who is leading efforts to get indoor hockey better established in New Zealand.

Hawke’s Bay has two players in the women’s squad in Grace Gibson and Georgia Mayo, both of whom played for Hawke’s Bay in the field hockey national tournament in Dunedin last year.

But training is only part of the mission, with players having to raise the Pretoria trip funds themselves, at a cost of $5000-$6000 a head, although some online fundraising has been undertaken on a Givealittle page.