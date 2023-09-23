In pictures: Weekend Blossom Bonanza in Hastings

The classic foam cannon was one of the highlights of the 2023 Blossom Parade. Photo / Connull Lang

Hastings was teeming with colour and creativity on Saturday as punters flocked to the CBD to experience one of the biggest Blossom Parades to date.

Brazilian samba drumming band Bay Batucada brought the noise to the 2023 Blossom Parade. Photo / Connull Lang

Despite some cloud, the predicted bad weather largely held out with hundreds making the most of the free events and experiencing the spectacle of the annual Blossom Parade in the afternoon.

Highlights included the free apple crumble provided by Paella A Go Go at the Blossom Breakfast, the return of fabulous Blossom Queens of the past, and a myriad of carnival attractions and live entertainment to enjoy.

Willoughby Barron,15 of Hastings (Left) adding the finishing touches to the apple crumble with Ian Thomas of Paella A-Go-Go at Landmark Square in Hastings.Photo / Connull Lang

The theme was 150 Years of Hastings, and plenty of businesses, individuals and community groups made sure their floats reflected this and the diversity of the city.

A Brazilian drumming band brought the noise, cheerleaders amped up the crowd and cultural groups put on special traditional performances.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga took out the prize for the Hits People’s Choice float, with their incredible array of traditional Māori art.

Hastings District Council also bought out a giant Buzzy Bee float.

The Falun Dafa Group in the Hasting Blossom Parade. Photo / Connull Lang