A big crowd turned out for the New Year's Eve celebrations at Napier's Soundshell. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police and firefighters say they’re pleased with the behaviour of crowds at New Year’s Eve events across Hawke’s Bay - despite a few incidents, including a fight in Napier.

Popular New Year’s Eve destinations such as Māhia, Napier, Hastings and Waimārama were abuzz on Saturday with people gathering to bring in the New Year.

Fireworks displays, a light show, music events, and horse racing were some of the events held throughout the day.

A police spokeswoman said in general, they were pleased with people’s behaviour.

That was despite a few callouts on Saturday night, such as one person being injured in a fight off Napier’s Marine Parade near the Sunken Gardens, shortly after the midnight fireworks.

That person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in an ambulance.

“There were a lot of people out to celebrate the New Year in the usual holiday hotspots, and a large police presence ensured that any incidents were dealt with quickly,” the police spokeswoman said.

“Our staff were kept busy with the usual kinds of incidents we often see at this time of the year, but for the most part, people out celebrating had a good time and stayed safe.”

Fire and Emergency NZ Hawke’s Bay acting district manager Glen Varcoe said he was pleased with the low number of callouts and people’s use of fireworks.

“Most of the fireworks were authorised displays. All in all, the New Year was pretty quiet [for fire callouts], which is good.”

