In pictures: Hawke's Bay's biggest race day - the Livamol

It was a day of entertainment on and off the track at a sold-out Livamol Classic - Spring Racing Carnival on Saturday.
Despite the unpredictable weather, more than 5000 people descended on Hawke's Bay Racecourse in what was one of the region's biggest events since the Covid-19 lockdown.
Kiwi Horse of the Year Melody Belle dominated the $250,000 Livamol Classic, taking top spot in the 2040m race.
It was a one-two finish for Jamie Richards-trained duo Melody Belle and Avantage in the day's big race, finishing ahead of Vadavar and Decetto.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Other on-track winners included Yossarian, Vittachi, Bellesgirl, Wild West, Bonham, Times Ticking, Challa, Hypnos and Swords Drawn.
Away from the track, Gabrielle Cashmore was crowned the Supreme Winner in the day's prestigious Fashion in the Field competition. Amanda Price won Best Head Wear and Gemma Dickie the best Style Spotter.
DJs, food stands and plenty of drinks were on offer.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.