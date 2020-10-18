In pictures: Hawke's Bay's biggest race day - the Livamol

More than 5000 people attended the Livamol Classic - Spring Racing Carnival at Hawke's Bay Racecourse on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was a day of entertainment on and off the track at a sold-out Livamol Classic - Spring Racing Carnival on Saturday.

Despite the unpredictable weather, more than 5000 people descended on Hawke's Bay Racecourse in what was one of the region's biggest events since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kiwi Horse of the Year Melody Belle dominated the $250,000 Livamol Classic, taking top spot in the 2040m race.

It was a one-two finish for Jamie Richards-trained duo Melody Belle and Avantage in the day's big race, finishing ahead of Vadavar and Decetto.

Other on-track winners included Yossarian, Vittachi, Bellesgirl, Wild West, Bonham, Times Ticking, Challa, Hypnos and Swords Drawn.

Away from the track, Gabrielle Cashmore was crowned the Supreme Winner in the day's prestigious Fashion in the Field competition. Amanda Price won Best Head Wear and Gemma Dickie the best Style Spotter.

DJs, food stands and plenty of drinks were on offer.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.

Brent Snaddon (left), Will Willock, and Shane Snaddon, from Team Tripod, at the races on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gabrielle Cashmore was awarded the Supreme Winner of the Fashion in the Field competition. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hayley Cope (left), Caitlin O'Connor, Jessica Elvin, Kylie McKennie and Rose Jenkins, from Palmerston North, dressed up for the races. Photo / Paul Taylor

Amanda Price was crowned the winner of the best head wear at the Livamol Classic in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor