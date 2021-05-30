In pictures: Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands

The Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands took place at Lindisfarne College's Performing Arts Centre. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands at Lindisfarne College's Lowe Family Performing Arts Centre on Sunday was the festival's largest yet.

Nineteen jazz, symphonic, and big bands from Waikato, Palmerston North, the Central Plateau and Hawke's Bay featured.

The Hawkes' Bay bands to receive gold awards were the Lindisfarne College Jazz Band and Lindisfarne College Symphonic Band.

In the solo section, gold awards were also won by Lindisfarne College students Quinn Le Lievre (trombone) and Leo Guo (trombone) and Napier Girls' High School students Kristyn Keats (flute) and Madeline Krebs (piano).

The best performance by a school band went to Palmerston North Boys' High School Stage Band, with the best performance by a community band going to Waikato Youth Symphonic.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was at the event, snapping the bands as they played their chosen symphonies.

Palmerston North Boys High School music director Paul Dredge conducting. Photo / Ian Cooper

Mike Ashton had the job of adjudicating the performances at the Hawke's Bay Festival of Bands. Photo / Ian Cooper

Head of music at St John's College Christopher "James Bond" Wilson. Photo / Ian Cooper

Trombone's part in the James Bond theme tune. Photo / Ian Cooper