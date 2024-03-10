Despite the unfortunate acronym, there were definitely no bad vibes in sight at Hastings’ Duart House over the weekend as people from all walks of life came to celebrate hoppy goodness at the annual Beer Appreciation Day event.
While the weather turned up the heat in Havelock North, the crisp, cold brews from the likes of brewing stalwarts Garage Project and newcomers Pacific Coast Beverages flowed while local music legends Deep Fried Funk and DJ Andy from Wellington laid down some sweet tunes.
Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang soaked up the sun and grabbed a couple of snaps on B.A.D.