In pics: Through the looking glass of a Hawke’s Bay weekend

Quick Read
Jodie Anstis at the Alice in Wonderland event in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Sailing, cricket, cardboard sliding and even some Alice in Wonderland dress-ups - December weekends in Hawke’s Bay are the best.

Photographers Ian Cooper and Paul Taylor saw all of the latest one through their looking-glass lenses.

All the moves on show at Bay Skate for its Christmas Jam. Photo / Paul Taylor
The beautiful Clifton County Cricket Club plays host to another match. Photo / Ian Cooper
Maree Langford and her team won the Alice in Wonderland event, solving the clues as the streets of Napier turned into a giant, escape-room-style experience on Saturday.
Good old-fashioned fun at Clifton. Photo / Ian Cooper
A sailing regatta off Napier's Westshore Beach. Photo / Ian Cooper
