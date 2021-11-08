Important Central Hawke's Bay route, Kairakau Rd, remains closed after slump worsens

A slump on Kairakau Rd, scheduled for repairs over summer, has worsened after recent rain leading the Central Hawke's Bay District Council to close the route. Photo / Supplied

Kairakau Rd remains closed while Central Hawke's Bay District Council urgently works to find a repair solution for a slump made worse after last week's heavy rain.

The rural road was closed near the 7.1km mark, following significant and unexpected road movement which occurred as a result of the deluge of heavy rain that fell across Hawke's Bay last week.

It had been affected by ongoing slow movement over a substantial period of time, with a known slump worsening in recent weeks.

Major repairs had been scheduled by council to remedy the slump, which would have involved the excavation, restabilising and rebuilding of the site, however a new approach is now required in response to the significance of the weekend's slip.

Specialist geotechnical drilling equipment has been engaged to achieve a thorough understanding of the perimeters of the issue, and what options exist to resolve it.

"Unfortunately, although maintenance of this section of road had been scheduled to take place this summer, we had no way of predicting that a slip of this significance would occur," council chief executive Monique Davidson said.

She appreciated it was an important route for many Central Hawke's Bay residents and the impact of the closure was "severe".

"Our team is treating this as a priority, and is currently focusing on securing a safe, short-term solution which will allow us to reopen the road for through traffic as soon as possible."

The welfare of residents was what was "most important", Davidson said.

Council teams had been in contact with community groups and organisations, including Elsthorpe School and emergency services, and vulnerable residents to ensure no one's wellbeing was compromised in the meantime.

Signed detours are in place through Mangakuri Rd, Clareinch Rd, Pourerere Rd and River Rd, however road users are advised to take extra caution, as this route is less frequently used.